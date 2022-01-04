David Bowie catalog sells for $250 million

Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten and the Flaming Lips are among the artists featured on “Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono,” a compilation tribute album “imagined and curated” by Death Cab’s Benjamin Gibbard and coming on Canvasback-Atlantic Records on Feb. 18, Ono’s 89th birthday. The full tracklist appears below.
Also featured on the album are US Girls, Jay Som, Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields), Thao, Sudan Archives, We Are King and Amber Coffman. Three of the artists — Yo La Tengo, the Flaming Lips and Deerhoof — have collaborated with Ono in...
