ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons may want to look nearby - say, Athens - for a little help

By Steve Hummer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Falcons’ season will be exhausted by the time Georgia and Alabama do some real meaningful football Monday night. With its free time, the local professional franchise may want to throw a monster watch-party. A sober one, however, BYOB (Bring Your Own Binoculars). For on the national championship...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Could this Matt Ryan trade with the Broncos work for both teams?

The Falcons’ most significant offseason decisions will revolve around Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett. Both contracts will require attention, regardless of the manner. Jarret has one year left on the four-year $68 million contract he signed in 2019, and his cap jumps from $20.8 million to $23.8 million in 2022. The Falcons could extend or trade him. Moving him before the 2022 season would save the team $16.5 million, given his $7.3 million dead cap figure. The Falcons can also add void years to his contract to lessen the immediate burden of Jarrett leaving too.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Woerner
Person
Julio Jones
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons were cheated against the Buffalo Bills

In the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons were down by two scores to the Buffalo Bills and faced a second and goal. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled to the right and ended up finding his way into the endzone until they reviewed it and ruled that Ryan gave himself up when his knee was down short of the goal line—no touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Mapquest
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Ranking five potential trade destinations for Calvin Ridley

After some comments made yesterday by Steve Wyche, it seems that the Falcons and Calvin Ridley could be headed for a divorce. Steve Wyche is not the type of guy to just make stuff up like this. It wouldn’t be surprising if Ridley wants out at this point. Even if he doesn’t want out, a trade is still a possibility. But what could the Falcons get for his services, and who would be interested?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons activate 6 players from reserve/COVID-19 list; waive Barkley

The Falcons activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and now have only three players on the list after a recent outbreak pushed the number to 13 at one point. Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad guard Willie Beavers, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson were activated from the list.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy