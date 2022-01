U.S. seasonal job postings reached a record of almost one million as major retailers scramble to stock shelves and brace for the demands of an American public that is increasingly willing to conduct their holiday shopping in-store. Some of our nation’s largest retailers are looking for short term fixes by offering bonuses and increased hourly rates. While these measures may work for the holidays, come 2022, if retailers (and all industries that rely on hourly staff) do not reevaluate their approach to hiring and retaining these workers, then the job shortage will continue.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO