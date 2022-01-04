ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tuesday January 4

By conniet
wnax.com
 2 days ago

For Sale International 3088 open station tractor with factory 4 post canopy 3300 hours $14,950 call 712-348-0243. White 9222 planter 12 row 30 inch Center flexible planter....

wnax.com

foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
wnax.com

Emerging Trends Focus of ISU Feedlot Forum 2022

Emerging Trends in Beef Feedlots is the focus of the Iowa State University Feedlot Forum 2022. ISU Extension Beef Specialist Beth Doran says key presenters will focus on topics such as the evolution of traceable beef and what is pushing this trend. She says cattle producers will get tips on...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
wnax.com

SD Top Destination for Move Ins

Numbers released by U-Haul and United Van Lines show South Dakota as a top move in destination. U-Haul had a thirty percent increase to the state last year, while United had the state ranked as number two for inbound moves. Yankton real estate agent Mason Schramm says he saw that...
YANKTON, SD
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.6.22

Friday is the final day for the Kruse Farms retail market to be open, as a portion of the property is for sale. Jeff Kruse, Karen Kruse Corpron and Evan Kruse join us live from the farm: Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 6 22. Podcasts are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
wnax.com

South Dakota Again Leads the Nation on Milk Production Growth

South Dakota once again led the nation for milk production growth in November and for 2021. According to USDA South Dakota produced 44 million gallons of milk in November 2021 verses November 2020. South Dakota Dairy Producers Association President Marv Post says for the calendar year production will be up double digits, while national production slid 1-percent.
AGRICULTURE

