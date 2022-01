One of these years, we should all just shop for ourselves. I’m sure that your loved ones got you thoughtful and clever gifts, and I’m sure you will enjoy and use most of them. But is it the exact pile of stuff you’d get if you handed yourself a wad of cash and went nuts? No, it’s not. We should declare one holiday season in the not-too-distant future as the get-yourself-what-you-want year: Everyone is required to buy themselves a pile of things they really want.

