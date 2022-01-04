ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Awarded Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Xywav

By Priti Ramgarhia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, has revealed that Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution has been granted Orphan...

SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Protects for 6 Months

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has disclosed the results from the real-world study on the durability of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Results demonstrated that a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine provided protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.
INDUSTRY
#Orphan Drug#Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc#Pharmaceuticals
ophthalmologytimes.com

Adverum Biotechnologies gets Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for gene therapy candidate

The novel gene therapy product candidate is being developed as a potential single intravitreal administration for blue cone monochromacy by delivering a functional copy of the OPN1LW gene. Adverum Biotechnologies announced today that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate being...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

SPL84-23 for CF Splicing Mutation Named Orphan Drug in US, Europe

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have granted orphan drug status to SPL84-23, SpliSense’s investigational therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients carrying a common disease-causing splicing mutation. The designation is given to treatment candidates with the potential to be safe and...
HEALTH
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Laborie acquires exclusive license for drug-coated baloon treatment for urethral strictures

Laborie Medical Technologies announced today that it acquired an exclusive license to the Optilume urethral drug-coated balloon (DCB). Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Laborie purchased a perpetual, exclusive license to Optilume — developed by Urotronic — following FDA approval in December 2021. The DCB platform received CE mark approval for use in male anterior urethral strictures in 2020.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster for 12-15 Year Old Teens

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) to global pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and biotechnology company BioNTech SE (BNTX) for their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for children between ages 12 and 15 years. The dosage will be similar to the 30-µg approved for the primary vaccine shots.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Nasdaq
Industry
FDA
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Completes Data Submission to FDA for Emergency Use

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) disclosed that it has submitted the final data package to bag emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant. The biotechnology company expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh pharma gets favorable ruling in case for drug exclusivity

A pharmaceutical company in Raleigh is in position to maintain market exclusivity of its leading product for the next 10 years following a favorable court ruling. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly issued an opinion Dec. 20 in favor of BioDelivery Sciences International (Nasdaq: BDSI) in a patent infringement lawsuit the company filed in 2018. As a result, the company expects to maintain exclusivity of its chronic pain management drug Belbuca against a generic drug maker through the life of a patent expiring 2032.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Baltimore

FDA Approves Shorter Intervals For Moderna Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization for Moderna booster shots. Now, people who are 18 years old or older can get a Moderna booster shot every five months. Previously, the FDA had recommended that those who have been vaccinated receive booster shots every six months. The shorter booster shot window allows people to remain protected from COVID-19 during a time period when hospitalizations are on the rise due to the Omicron variant. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday. The following morning, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency to combat...
MARYLAND STATE
smarteranalyst.com

What Does Incyte’s Newly Added Risk Factor Reveal?

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Incyte (INCY) is an American multinational drug developer. It has secured FDA approval for several of its products, including Jakafi, which treats chronic graft-versus-host disease in adults and children aged 12 and older. Incyte has more products in the pipeline, including parsaclisib, for which it has sought FDA approval as a treatment for relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults.
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

U.K. Approves Pfizer’s Paxlovid; Shares Rise – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Blue-chip pharma company Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has bagged the approval from the U.K. regulators for its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid, according to Reuters. Following the news, shares jumped 2.4% momentarily, before ending the day up 1.1% at $59.05 on December 31.Paxlovid is an oral antiviral drug, which contains two active substances. It comes in two separate pills to be taken together twice a day for five days. Paxlovid is a part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors, which are currently being used to treat patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C virus. These drugs stop the virus from replicating itself and curb the rapid spread of the illness.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

What Do Neurocrine’s Newly Added Risk Factors Tell Investors?

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Neurocrine (NBIX) is an American biopharmaceutical company based in California. It develops treatments for endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. It already has several FDA-approved treatments, some developed in partnership with AbbVie (ABBV). The company has continued to seek strategic partnerships as it expands its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

