Jazz Awarded Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Xywav

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Blue-chip pharma company Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has bagged the approval from the U.K. regulators for its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid, according to Reuters. Following the news, shares jumped 2.4% momentarily, before ending the day up 1.1% at $59.05 on December 31.Paxlovid is an oral antiviral drug, which contains two active substances. It comes in two separate pills to be taken together twice a day for five days. Paxlovid is a part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors, which are currently being used to treat patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C virus. These drugs stop the virus from replicating itself and curb the rapid spread of the illness.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO