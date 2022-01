Cash investments are nearly complete for all the joint ventures. The recent news has been about a dropdown and of course a joint venture purchase made by Rattler Midstream (RTLR). But the most significant investment remains in the joint ventures that were planned long before the challenges of fiscal year 2020. Those sizable joint ventures promise significant income growth ahead as the projects fill up to capacity. Obviously, the last year has been far from typical. But the growth of the unconventional business is very likely to continue in the current environment as well as in the future. Costs have become much too competitive with other projects for this particular source of oil to not continue to grow.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO