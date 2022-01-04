ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genprex Granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA; Shares Jump 167%

By Priti Ramgarhia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 18% in the extended trading session on Monday after skyrocketing 167.2% to close at $3.50. The price action followed the Fast Track Designation (FTD) granted by the...

