Beekeepers have been detained in Chile after protesting for more government support as a megadrought continues to damage honey production. Demonstrators took beehives to the presidential palace as they called for more help, saying the current climate was killing the bees on which they rely. Chile has been hit by prolonged drought conditions over the past decade, prompting its science minister to say it was a “national priority” to tackle the climate crisis. He said last year the South American country was facing “a very significant decrease in rainfall” which was leading to water shortages. Droughts also affects bee populations,...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO