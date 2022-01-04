ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

ATVs and roads don't mix as recent tragedies show

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
Assistant Dougherty County Police Chief Tatesha Irving gives a report on all-terrain vehicle enforcement during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Repeated public service announcements and pleas for riders to take all-terrain vehicle riding safety seriously, and to keep the vehicles off-road, seem not to have reached the intended target as recent accidents show.

On Sunday, the driver of a four-wheeler was seriously injured after colliding with a building while driving on Hickory Lane in Albany, according to Albany Police Department reports.

And a few months ago, a driver was killed after colliding with a tree.

Those tragedies point to the need for riders to consider safety, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Dougherty County Commission heard a report on efforts to deal with complaints about ATVs.

“We put out that message time and time again,” Persley said of efforts to caution riders to wear proper safety equipment, including helmets, and to limit riding to locations appropriate for the vehicles. “(They) know it’s illegal and still want to do it in a manner that affects their safety and well-being.

“We just worked a serious wreck. He’s in the hospital with critical injuries.”

The victim in the fatal wreck a few months ago was 17, he said.

City Commissioner Jon Howard has raised the issue in several instances and has reported seeing dirt bikes and ATVs on Mock Road. In some cases, the drivers were practicing unsafe maneuvers such as lengthy wheelies on dirt bikes while in traffic.

Off-road vehicles are not equipped for driving on highways, and in many cases have been cobbled together with various parts by uncertified individuals, the chief said. That makes them even more dangerous for riders who take them out on the streets.

The Dougherty County Police Department has addressed complaints of ATVs at parks, Assistant Police Chief Tatesha Irving told commissioners during a Monday meeting. The department has performed special patrols during big events at Robert Cross and other county parks to spread the message they are not allowed in those areas.

Officers also are looking to cite drivers, and seize vehicles when warranted, who drive them on roadways.

Like the Albany police, the county has a no-chase policy for ATVs to prevent the possibility of causing injuries to the drivers or others. Officers are working to identify violators, however, Irving said.

“When we do catch them, they will be criminally prosecuted, and it will be strictly enforced,” she said. “We are out there working, and we do plan to enforce the four-wheelers.”

Complaints in unincorporated Dougherty County do not seem to be as prevalent as those in the city, Irving said.

“One of the things, (we have) reached out to Chief Persley,” she said. “We are putting together a joint effort to try to address and fix it.”

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
