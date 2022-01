HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's Beijing 0, artificial intelligence 1. Chinese rules targeting how companies can use algorithms will go into effect in March. read more It’s the first major attempt among global regulators to rein in Big Tech's increasingly dystopian influence. Apps from TikTok-owner ByteDance and others, already hit by an advertising slowdown, will have to allow consumers to opt out of personalised recommendations, among other things.

