ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Eddie Guerrero Documentary Reportedly Being Produced

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero is planned to premiere later this year. ITV Studios is currently working on producing a documentary on Guerrero’s life and career,...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Wants Steiner Family Involved In His WWE Career

Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring. “I think we are going...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Guerrero
Person
Chyna
Person
Chris Benoit
Person
Randy Savage
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Superstar Shows Off New Look

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is now sporting a grey beard. As seen below, Lee took to Twitter to inform his followers that he’s “back to work” and preparing for his in-ring comeback. Lee joked that he’s almost done with his “Samuel L. Jackson meme look” and admitted that it was time to start weighing his future options properly.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Debuts New Theme Song On RAW

Liv Morgan came out to a remixed version of her “Nah Nah” entrance theme on this week’s RAW. Morgan debuted the new theme while interrupting a promo segment from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who addressed fans following her win over Morgan at Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view. The segment ended with Bianca Belair and Morgan brawling in the ring until Lynch decked them both from behind.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Working Injured

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella is reportedly injured. Carmella is currently working through an injury, according to PWInsider. Her WWE TV appearances are being specifically produced to work around the issues she’s dealing with. The specifics on the injuries have not been 100% confirmed, but WWE kept...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Itv Studios#Wwe Hall
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens’ Wife Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

COVID-19 has hit Kevin Owens’ household. Owens’ wife Karina took to Instagram today and announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that their son, Owen, is showing symptoms. “COVID HAS HIT OUR HOUSEHOLD. SO FAR ONLY I’VE TESTED POSITIVE, BUT OWEN’S STARTING SYMPTOMS AS WELL....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ember Moon Post-WWE Ring Name And First Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena Palmer) will be using her real name on the indies – Athena. Moon’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6 at the La Fontaine Bleue. You can find tickets for the signing at this link.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Questions Big E Taking The Pin At WWE Day 1

In the latest episode of Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha featuring RAW commentator Jimmy Smith, Renee Paquette voiced her thoughts over the results of the fatal five-way match at WWE Day 1. The match saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship after pinning former champion Big E, a move that Renee Paquette wasn’t a fan of.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (1/4): NXT New Year’s Evil Review, Hangman/Dragon, The Rock

Glenn Rubenstien (@GlennRubenstein) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode below:. Have...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Edge, Sasha Banks And Others React To William Regal’s WWE Departure

Wrestling legend William Regal has been a top trending topic on social media ever since his WWE release was revealed earlier this evening. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, as we reported at this link. It was then revealed that Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released, which we reported on at this link. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released, which we noted at this link.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Deletes Heated Response To Becky Lynch’s Migos Photo

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to lash out at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch over her tweet with The Migos from WWE Day 1, but he has since deleted the post. Lynch tweeted after Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view and posted a backstage photo...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Status Updates On Brock Lesnar

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will reportedly not appear on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Lesnar captured the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view by winning the Fatal 5 Way that also included former champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Lesnar was originally scheduled to headline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the match was nixed when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Day 1 Fallout, Royal Rumble Build, Fatal 4 Way Main Event

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. – The post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, defeating Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champion Big E in a Fatal 5 Way. We’re live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the first RAW of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Smith hypes tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event to determine Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent. Graves and Saxton go over the rest of tonight’s line-up – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, AJ Styles vs. Omos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Reaction To Bron Breakker’s WWE NXT NYE Entrance, News On Today’s Releases

A major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff took place today as several longtime and surprising releases were made. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. You can click here for our report on those cuts. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released. You can click here for our report on those departures. Finally, as noted at this link, it was revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MTV Jersey Shore Stars Attend AEW Dynamite To Support Wrestler

MTV Jersey Shore stars Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) and JWoww (Jennifer Farley) brought their children to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. AEW Senior Producer Jess Palombo posted an Instagram photo with Snooki and JWoww, while many fans noticed them sitting in the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy