Eddie Guerrero Documentary Reportedly Being Produced

Wrestling legend William Regal has been a top trending topic on social media ever since his WWE release was revealed earlier this evening. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, as we reported at this link. It was then revealed that Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released, which we reported on at this link. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released, which we noted at this link.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO