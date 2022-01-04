Wound not healing two years after U.S. killed Iran's Soleimani

Two years ago, a U.S. strike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important military commander. On Monday—the second anniversary of the assassination—his supporters tried and failed to wreak revenge at the same location where he died. According to The Jerusalem Post, two armed drones were shot down as they closed in on Baghdad’s international airport. The devices were reportedly downed near an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces, and one was marked with white script that read: “Soleimani’s revenge.” An unnamed official from the U.S.-led international military coalition reportedly said “two fixed-wing suicide drones” were “shot down without incident” by anti-missile defense systems, adding: “This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport.” There has been no claim of responsibility for the attempted attack. Earlier Monday, hackers targeted the Jerusalem Post website to mark the two-year anniversary.

