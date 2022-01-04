ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Wound not healing two years after U.S. killed Iran's Soleimani

albuquerqueexpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- "I come here not because of my duty, but out of my heart," Iman Abniki, a young member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Monday when attending an event to mark the second anniversary of an American drone strike in Iraq that killed...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DOJ forfeits largest-ever weapons cache seized from Iranian vessels

The Justice Department says it has forfeited two large caches of weapons that the U.S. Navy seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Arabian Sea. The two caches of Iranian arms included 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, as well as more than 1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products. It was the U.S. government’s largest-ever forfeiture of fuel and weapons shipments from Iran, according to the DOJ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Mike Pompeo
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Uniforms#Irgc#American#Iranian#The Quds Force#Tehran Times
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia 'is building ballistic missiles' with China's help at top secret base that threatens balance of power in Middle East cold war with Iran

Saudi Arabia has started building its own ballistic missiles with China's help at a top secret base, US intelligence and satellite images have revealed. It is the first time the Gulf state has managed to manufacture its own weapons of the class, though it has purchased ballistic missiles from China in the past.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
TheDailyBeast

Drone Marked ‘Soleimani’s Revenge’ Shot Down at U.S. Base in Iraq, Says Report

Two years ago, a U.S. strike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important military commander. On Monday—the second anniversary of the assassination—his supporters tried and failed to wreak revenge at the same location where he died. According to The Jerusalem Post, two armed drones were shot down as they closed in on Baghdad’s international airport. The devices were reportedly downed near an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces, and one was marked with white script that read: “Soleimani’s revenge.” An unnamed official from the U.S.-led international military coalition reportedly said “two fixed-wing suicide drones” were “shot down without incident” by anti-missile defense systems, adding: “This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport.” There has been no claim of responsibility for the attempted attack. Earlier Monday, hackers targeted the Jerusalem Post website to mark the two-year anniversary.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Details of US spy plane flight over eastern Ukraine revealed

The flight comes as tensions on the frontier between Ukraine and Russia remain high, amidst suggestions of an upcoming conflict. A US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS battle management plane has made its maiden flight over eastern Ukraine for a reconnaissance mission to gather information about the situation on the ground, an American official has revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Iran warns of danger if slain general's assassins go free

Iranian letter to the UN wants it to explore legal avenues and adopt a resolution condemning the US for the 2019 killing of General Qassem Soleimani. Iran has urged the United Nations to take formal legal action against the US for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani ahead of the two year-anniversary of his killing, which brought the two countries to the brink of war.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy