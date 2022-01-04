ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Bonds set on murder, aggravated assault charges

By Brad Kellar
 2 days ago

Hunt County has already reported its first murder arrest of 2022.

Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville was taken into custody early this morning by the Greenville Police Department on one charge of murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Heath remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $650,000 bond.

The Greenville Police Department released a statement indicating that on Jan. 3, 2022, at approximately 9:56 p.m. officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

It was not immediately known if Heath has an attorney or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus and seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charge.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.

