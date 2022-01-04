NJPW Returning To AXS TV With New Weekly Series

A major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff took place today as several longtime and surprising releases were made. As noted, WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. You can click here for our report on those cuts. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released. You can click here for our report on those departures. Finally, as noted at this link, it was revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released.

