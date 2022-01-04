ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Returning To AXS TV With New Weekly Series

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to AXS TV later this month with a weekly one-hour series that will air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. The new deal with AXS TV’s owner, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, was announced during the broadcast of Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 on Tuesday. New Japan...

www.wrestlinginc.com

