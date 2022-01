Branch Manager Nancy Fratt is retiring after 35 years of working at First Interstate Bank. A release from First Interstate said they would like to thank Fratt for her years of service. She started working at First Interstate in the fall of 1986. She held many different positions throughout the years before being promoted to the Retail Manager of the Bigfork branch in February 2021.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO