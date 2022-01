Owner of EBR Consulting, LLC, healing the hiring process one transaction at a time. In the wake of the pandemic, hiring has become a top challenge for small business owners. This seems out of sync with higher-than-average unemployment rates, yet it continues to be an ongoing problem across industries and skill levels. It is easy to cite low wages as the reason so many businesses are struggling to find good talent, but raising wages hasn't helped many of these organizations. If not with money, then how do you find and retain good talent?

