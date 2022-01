A civil rights organisation that advocates on behalf of American Muslims has filed a lawsuit alleging that a shooting range in Missouri demanded that she remove her hijab.The Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Defense Fund, as well as Baldwin and Vernon Law filed a lawsuit on in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri behalf of Rania Barakat against Frontier Justice in Kansas in Lee Summit.The lawsuit, which also names Frontier Justice’s owners Mike and Bren Brown as defendants, alleges that while Frontier Justice banned the traditional Muslim headwear while at the same time allowing baseball caps,...

LAW ・ 7 DAYS AGO