Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville artist seeks representation in her fantastical work

By Corey Buchanan
 3 days ago

Rebekah McCowan to hold exhibit at the Wilsonville Library throughout January

Since she was young, Wilsonville resident Rebekah McCowan has held an appreciation for ferries, mermaids, elves and other fantastical creatures.

But in viewing the media associated with this interest in fantasy, she didn't notice much diversity. And so, when McCowan creates mixed media, she tries to correct this discrepancy. Her work will be on display at the Wilsonville Public Library throughout January.

"I make the same kind of art and insert black women and other people of color. I try to give that same representation I needed when I was a kid," McCowan said.

McCowan melds mixed media such as acrylics, watercolor, and ink to create works such as a depiction of Black women appearing as fairies hovering in the sky and surrounded by mushrooms.

"I really like seeing Black women in fantasy and not being a strong, Black woman stereotype. I like seeing them in a soft aesthetic," she said.

Her inspiration comes from movies, as well as her especially vivid dreams. But the mushrooms in the aforementioned piece are also inspired by her love for plants and nature. Once she has an idea, she sketches it out first before beginning the painting.

Overall, McCowan hopes people will enjoy her exhibit.

"I hope my art spreads peace and joy to people who see it," she said.

#Art
Portland Tribune

