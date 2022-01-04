ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Car Sales in 2022 Will See Bigger Rebound as Chip Supply Improves, Analyst Says

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"We're seeing 2022 as being an improvement over 2021, but it's not going to start January third or fourth," said Phil Amsrud, an IHS Markit...

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#New Cars#Gm#Used Cars#Ihs Markit#Cox Automotive
The Verge

Chip shortages cost GM the US vehicle sales crown it’s held since 1931

General Motors is no longer the top seller of vehicles in the US as reported Tuesday by CNBC. The Detroit powerhouse lost the crown to Toyota, which reportedly sold about 114,000 more vehicles than GM in 2021. GM reported Tuesday that total sales were down almost 13 percent last year...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why The Chip Shortage Is Proving Difficult To Overcome

The semiconductor chip shortage has crippled global automotive production throughout 2021, costing automakers hundreds of billions in lost revenue and sending new and used vehicle prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. Ford has been impacted tremendously by this supply chain crisis as well and is projected to lose roughly 700,000 units of production this year alone. Opinions on when the chip shortage might end vary greatly, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that he believes that the crisis will endure through 2023. With companies including Ford doing everything possible to circumvent this issue, the question remains – why has it proven so difficult to overcome?
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
Benzinga

Tesla: Who Saw This Coming. Tesla's Vehicle Delivery Numbers Surprised Wall Street Analysts. They Didn't Surprise This Social Data Firm.

Tesla sedans getting recharged in a local Wawa convenience store parking lot (photo by author). In a post here last month (Time To Buy Tesla), we wrote that it was time to buy Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), for a couple of reasons. The first was that it was one of our top ten names on December 20th, as measured by our system's gauges of stock and options market sentiment.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 11.4%.
ECONOMY
