4.5M Americans Quit Their Jobs in November, Hospitality Industry Saw Highest Numbers

By Erin Brady
 1 day ago
"Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power, which will likely feed into strong wage gains,'' one researcher...

December sees significant job growth, but millions of Americans are calling it quits

(The Center Square) – The U.S. showed strong job gains in December, but a record number of Americans continue to leave the work force voluntarily. ADP released December’s private sector payroll report Wednesday showing that private sector employment rose by 807,000 jobs from November to December, well above experts’ predictions.
Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
ADP: 807,000 Jobs Gained in December

The non-farm private sector gained 807,000 jobs in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised November increase of 505,000 jobs. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 204,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 214,000, while large businesses increased by 389,000 jobs. “December’s...
Report: 40% Of U.S. Employees Are Currently Looking For New Jobs With Better Pay Or Benefits

One thing is evident, people are demanding more from their employers, one way or another. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. More people handed in their resignations in April than we’ve seen in recent years and have remained exponentially high the rest of this year, with about 10.9 million open jobs this summer.
A record-high 1 million restaurant and hotel workers quit in November — and it shows the labor shortage might really be a wage shortage

Amid labor shortages and the Great Resignation, new data shows a record number of Americans quit their jobs in November. Quits in leisure and hospitality, typically a lower-wage industry, led the way, with over a million quits in November. But hiring remains robust, suggesting that a wage shortage is pushing...
