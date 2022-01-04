4.5M Americans Quit Their Jobs in November, Hospitality Industry Saw Highest Numbers
"Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power, which will likely feed into strong wage gains,'' one researcher...www.newsweek.com
"Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power, which will likely feed into strong wage gains,'' one researcher...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0