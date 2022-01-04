ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Women Killed on Same Day in Alleged Domestic Disputes Prompts Outcry in France

By Katie Wermus
 1 day ago
Three women in France died at the hands of their partners on January 1. Reports said the men allegedly told the police they were responsible for the...

The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man shot, killed by woman in domestic dispute in Prescott

A man identified by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office as Sterling Wade Peters, 56, was fatally shot in a domestic dispute in Prescott Monday. The woman, who remains unidentified, went over to her neighbor's house and told them she had shot Peters in their home. The neighbor then contacted the Sheriff's Office at approximately 12:30 p.m. the same day to report the crime, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristin Greene.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WJBF

Domestic dispute leaves man with gunshot wound to the head

#Update | January 3, 2022 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year old Melissa Domingo for shooting her husband in the head. The victim, identified as 37-year old Hajir Talebzadeh, was taken to the hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in Critical Condition. Domingo was transported to the Richmond County […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WCIA

Police: two domestic disputes lead to arrests

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said a man and woman were arrested Monday after two domestic disputes, including one where the man claimed the woman stabbed him. Police Lt. Ben Newell said on Sunday night, the two suspects allegedly had a dispute in the area of Bradley Avenue and Market Street. The man later […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Women In France#3 Women#Crime#French#Nous Toutes
The Recorddelta

Phillips arrested after domestic dispute

BUCKHANNON — An Upshur County resident is awaiting arraignment at Tygart Valley Regional Jail after a domestic dispute on Tuesday, December 21. Joshua David Phillips, age 35, is behind bars after an incident on Light Burn Street. Officers from the Buckhannon Police Department received a call referencing a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Tom Posey responded to the call.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WWL

Domestic dispute leads to murder arrest in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA, La. — Pontchatoula Police say one person was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated into murder Monday night. Police say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. because of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where died.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
JC Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
wdac.com

Lancaster Domestic Dispute Results In Stabbing

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County have charged a man with aggravated assault after a domestic dispute at his residence in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on Christmas Day. Authorities say 21-year-old Rayvon Thomas of Lancaster engaged in a verbal argument with another person. Thomas brandished a paring knife and held it in his hand. Thomas and the other person began to wrestle each other on the ground. While doing so, Thomas stabbed the other person several times. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and where emergency procedures were performed. Thomas was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtmj.com

Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

PARIS (AP) — Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to rein in deadly domestic violence. In all three cases, the men told police they themselves were at fault, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theadvocate.com

Two pugs shot to death in domestic dispute that landed Central man in jail

A Central man was arrested Sunday night after deputies started investigating a domestic violence incident and discovered two pugs dead from gunshot wounds in his backyard. Both dogs belonged to the abuse victim. The arrest of Robert Perry III, 36, comes amid a significant spike in domestic violence cases, including...
CENTRAL, LA
fox5dc.com

4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop, police say

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four people were shot Sunday during a domestic dispute at a Virginia rest stop, police said. Virginia State Police said several people tried to intervene when a dispute between a man and a woman turned physical at a rest area off Interstate 81 on Sunday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed in domestic dispute, Atlanta police investigate

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. According to investigators, officers went to the 800 block of Pinehurst Terrace SW shortly before 1 a.m. in response to a ‘person shot call’. Officers found a man who was unresponsive...
ATLANTA, GA
cnyhomepage.com

Man killed by Trooper in Otsego County Domestic Dispute

UNADILLA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Otsego County man was shot a killed by a New York State Trooper Wednesday night during an investigation into a domestic dispute in the Village of Unadilla. The man refused to drop his weapon and advanced on the Trooper with a knife before being shot.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
