Public Safety

Man charged after ‘Sajid Javid’s daughter confronted during anti-vax protest outside home’

By Ben Hatton
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home.

A video posted online appears to show a person at what is claimed to be Sajid Javid’s house, delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to his daughter.

In the footage, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary “personally on notice” for “harming” people in Britain with vaccines.

The man in the video proclaims: “Tell your dad to stay away from our children.”

The video then shows the man being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.

The Metropolitan Police said Geza Tarjanyi, 60, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested in Fulham on Monday.

The force said Tarjanyi was due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 1.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Twitter: “It’s completely unacceptable that anti-vaxxers turned up at Sajid Javid’s home and it’s right that this should be taken seriously by the Police.

“Best wishes to the Health Secretary and his family. They shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

It comes after the Health Secretary said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on December 29.

Speaking on the same day, Mr Javid said spreading lies about vaccines is “something that is costing lives”.

After visiting a vaccination centre in Lambeth, south London, he said: “We are working very hard across Government, particularly the Home Office and the police are doing everything they can to tackle anti-vax protesters that are breaking the law.”

The Independent

The Independent

