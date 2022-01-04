Hospital worker in court charged with sexually assaulting seven women

A healthcare worker accused of sexually assaulting seven women at a hospital has appeared in court.

Hernando Puno, 51, indicated he would deny nine alleged offences at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between November 2012 and March 2021.

He is accused of sexually touching the women without their consent.

The defendant, of Layton, Blackpool, appeared in a five-minute hearing before the town’s magistrates on Tuesday.

He spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth, and to say he was aware of his bail conditions.

Mr Puno, of Onslow Road, was granted an extension of his conditional bail and sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on 2 February.

He was told he must not contact witnesses involved, must not leave or attempt to leave the country and must live at his home address.

Mr Puno was told he also cannot attempt to seek any employment in a healthcare environment or enter NHS premises except for his own clinical treatment or dropping off another named person.