ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter, Apple, 17, With Legendary Mom Blythe Danner

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KesFh_0dcdgu0p00
NGRE / BACKGRID

While reflecting on the past year, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of her and Chris Martin’s rarely-seen daughter, Apple, and lookalike son – as well as her mom, Blythe Danner, and close friend, Cameron Diaz.

While a few days into the new year, Gwyneth Paltrow took a moment to write a heartfelt tribute to the highlights of the past twelve months – and that included celebrating her family. “The best parts of 2021,” wrote the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Jan. 3, “Loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply.” Gwyneth included a photo of her and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple, 17, snuggling up to her grandmother, Gwyneth’s mom, the iconic actress, Blythe Danner. ‘

Gwyneth also shared a photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk, posing next to her and Chris Martin’s son, Moses. The 15-year-old boy bears a striking resemblance to his father, which was evident in his mother’s retrospective. There was even a photo featuring Gwyneth’s close friends, Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power, and Jamie Mizrahi. “I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!” wrote the GOOP founder and actress.

Gwyneth will soon celebrate her mother’s 79th birthday. Blythe’s birthday is on Feb. 3, and for her 78th, her daughter wrote a sweet message on Instagram. “She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world,” wrote Gwyneth. “I admire so many things about her, and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much, mommy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBjhe_0dcdgu0p00
Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Though Gwyneth and Chris, 44, famously “consciously uncouple,” the two have remained close, especially when co-parenting their children. Days before the New Year, Chris took Moses out on holiday in Mexico. The Coldplay singer was photographed playing with his son in the surf near the seaside town of Tulum. The two chased each other into the waves and even pretended to get into a sparring match. Chris even got “knocked out,” but it was all in fun. It was so fun, Chris’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, got into the mix.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlize Theron Snuggles 1 Of her Daughters In Rare Photo As She Gears Up For 2022

Charlize Theron posted the sweetest photo of herself cuddling one of her daughters and showing off the ‘energy’ she’s bringing into 2022. In the sweetest mother/daughter moment of the week, Charlize Theron and one of her daughters looked beyond adorable snuggling on the couch together. Charlize took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to post a photo of herself lounging in the nook of her couch, with one daughter under her arm. There’s a colorful blanket draped over their legs, and a dog also snuggled into the other side of the actress. The peaceful moment had both ladies snoozing, as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Blythe Danner
Person
Moses
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Chris Martin
Vanity Fair

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates the New Year by Sharing Photos of Her Blended Family With Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the new year by taking a look back at all of the special moments she got to spend with her family and friends throughout 2021. The Goop founder shared a big slideshow of images on her Instagram account on Monday, writing, “The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply. I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwyneth Paltrow Shares#Lunasia#Goop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

Michelle Kwan said it best: "I'm always full of surprises." The former Olympic figure skater revealed she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan. "I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Seen In Rare Photos For Shopping Date Without Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz & husband Benji Madden took a rare trip out in public for some retail therapy right before NYE. See the pics here!. The couple that shops together, stays together! Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were spotted getting in some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills on December 30. The 49-year-old former actress and the Good Charlotte musician, 42, who normally keep their lives extremely private and low-key, looked to be enjoying the rare outing together. Notably absent was their daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed in December 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jenna Dewan's Last Instagram of 2021 Features Adorable Photos of Son Callum & Daughter Everly

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2021, Jenna Dewan is waxing poetic about the highs and lows her family experienced throughout the year. Dewan shared a gallery of family photos taken during the year on Instagram, opening up in her caption about some of the many memories she made with fiancé Steve Kazee, their 21-month-old son, Callum, as well as Dewan’s 8-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. She began, “2021. You will never be forgotten. We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!), stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Spills About ‘Cozy & Private’ Life With Chris Martin In Interview About Romance

‘The Lost Daughter’ star opened up about her often very private relationship with the Coldplay vocalist in a new interview. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been an item since 2017, and have attracted plenty of media attention since becoming a couple. Dakota, 32, opened up about their loving relationship with each other in a new interview with Elle, published on December 30. While she and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer have been together for over four years, Dakota had mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden melt hearts with rare declarations of love on wedding anniversary

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were inundated with congratulatory messages on Thursday as they marked a special celebration. The Charlie's Angels star and the Good Charlotte frontman declared their everlasting love for one another in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary – and fans were blown away by their rare public declarations. The couple wed after a whirlwind seven-month romance back in 2015.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy