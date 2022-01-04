ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Noella Bergener And James Bergener Both Accuse Each Other Of Cheating; Noella Publicly Asks James “Stop Controlling [Her] With Money”

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wOml_0dcdgrMe00

Real Housewives of Orange County has completely crossed over into a new era, but it’s still as messy as ever with a cast of new faces. Yes, familiar characters like Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador are still hanging in there. But the newbies, they came to play. Especially the extremely messy Noella Bergener, who is doing a pretty good job at filling the footsteps of her former friend Braunwyn Windham-Burke . Noella exudes Braunwyn energy , but with her own particular twist . But her tumultuous life is providing for the bulk of the drama on the current season of RHOC, and it’s definitely not a fun way to kick off a reality TV career.

Noella was married to James Bergener , whom she claims was known as “Sweet James” to probably only himself. However, he’s doing a pretty good job of following in the footsteps of the other horrible James/Jims ( Jim Bellino , Jim Edmonds , etc.) that came before him on Real Housewives. James decided, right when Noella began filming, to abandon his wife and son and cut their credit cards. He filed for divorce from Puerto Rico and it’s been a social media mess ever since.

I want to give props to Noella for being so open and honest on camera about what’s going down. It’s obvious that she’s going through some really horrible stuff that’s playing out as viewers are just getting to know her. But it’s getting to be a bit much on social media. Her Instagram page is full of multiple-paragraph posts complete with receipts to prove James wrong. She claims her ex is controlling her by complicating their divorce process and withholding money from her, which sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Noella’s posts have been revealing her timeline of events as far as her relationship with James . Radar Online spells it all out, revealing that the couple got legally married in 2020. James’ lawyers claim that the pair were merely dating for five years, which didn’t match Noella’s recollection of events whatsoever. She claims they had a wedding ceremony in 2017 prior to their legal marriage, and that they spent 6 years living together as husband and wife.

RELATED: Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else

Among her numerous posts calling out James ‘ alleged “slap[s] in the face,” she accuses him of cheating on her. This comes after claims that Noella allegedly had an affair earlier this year, but she disputes those claims with text receipts, of course. “Texts from the day James said I admitted to/or had an affair. Still not quite sure which because he keeps changing his story,” Noella wrote. “The entire basis of his being able to file for divorce in Puerto Rico. Without an affair then he doesn’t qualify to file for divorce.”

James is also claiming that Noella admitted to cheating on him during a counseling session. “Our therapist has seen us through some dark times,” she said. “Infidelity for sure but not on my part.” All I hear is he said, she said. This comes after reports that Noella got with James while he was married to another woman. Oy vey.

RELATED: Noella Bergener Claims Estranged Husband James Bergener Tried To Sue Bravo; Says He Has Blocked Her On Social Media

I know this is a lot to follow but bear with me. Noella has also insinuated in separate posts that James cheated on her. She claims that the day their son was diagnosed with autism, James flew to Dallas with his work partner and female employees to look at an office space. “I asked him to come home and be there for us during this very scary time and he stayed for three days,” she said. Ouch. James is probably going to post an entire 20-minute video about this if he hasn’t already. If only he spent as much time paying his taxes (allegedly).

Noella also accused James of lying when it comes to their opinions about filming RHOC . She says the pair lived in their Orange County home for three years and purchased their Puerto Rican home as a vacation getaway. They hunkered down on the island for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to come back to film the show. “Which was always the plan. James was a big part of filming and signed every release for both him and our son. He was my #1 fan for this opportunity,” Noella said.

RELATED: James Bergener Posts His Side Of The Divorce With Noella Bergener; Noella Fires Back

There is sometimes such thing as too much tea , and this is it. I like to speculate about the ins and outs of reality stars’ lives, but this is a little too much. Like, everyone should keep their legal papers to themselves and log off for a while.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF NOELLA AND JAMES’ BEHAVIOR ON SOCIAL MEDIA? DO YOU BELIEVE ANY OF THE CHEATING ALLEGATIONS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Noella Bergener And James Bergener Both Accuse Each Other Of Cheating; Noella Publicly Asks James “Stop Controlling [Her] With Money” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 9

Related
Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

RHOC's Noella Bergener Recalls Thinking Son's Autism was a 'Death Sentence': 'I Was Mourning'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener is reflecting on the growth she's experienced as a parent to a child with autism. The 36-year-old reality star spoke candidly to PEOPLE about overcoming misconceptions of autism after her 2-year-old son James Jr. was diagnosed earlier this year. She says her "ignorance" led her to initially believe autism was a "death sentence" for her baby boy.
EDUCATION
Page Six

Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador’s appearance: ‘Alcohol will age you’

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Meghan King Is “Devastated” By Divorce From Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2-Month Marriage

It’s that time of year where we all make promises to ourselves (that we may or may not actually keep) to do better in the new year. We’ll start working out again, spend less time on our phones, etc. But after a couple of unpredictable years, to say the least, I’m putting all of my faith […] The post Tamra Judge Says Meghan King Is “Devastated” By Divorce From Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2-Month Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Jim Bellino Finally Settle $1 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Why are some of the worst men in Real Housewives history named Jim? Jim Marchese was literally the worst HouseHusband in Real Housewives of New Jersey history, on a show filled with entertaining men, no less. Jim Edmonds showed his true colors both on and off the show with the way he’s treated his ex-wife Meghan King. And […] The post Tamra Judge And Jim Bellino Finally Settle $1 Million Defamation Lawsuit appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
James
realitytitbit.com

Is Noella from RHOC still married, how many husbands has she had?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially back on December 1st 2021. The longest-running series in the franchise kicked off its 16th season with newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong in the cast. The release of season 16 also brought with it returning housewife Heather Dubrow!. It’s highly unlikely...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson's Son-In-Law Deems Himself A 'Date Chaperone' As 'RHOC' Alum Cozies Up To Mystery Man Three Months After Messy Steve Lodge Split

Putting herself back out there. Vicki Gunvalson seems to be getting back into the dating game following her dramatic split from former fiancé Steve Lodge. In an Instagram Story posted to her son-in-law Ryan Culberson's account, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was seen chatting it up with a new mystery man. Culberson — who is married to Gunvalson's daughter, Briana — called himself a "date chaperone" in the caption on the clip.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Vicki Gunvalson Slams Ex As A ‘Fame Whore’ After He Gets Engaged 3 Months Post-Split

Former ‘RHOC’ star Vicki Gunvalson threw major shade at her ex, Steve Lodge, after learning he’s already engaged to another woman. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t seem to be too phased by ex Steve Lodge‘s engagement news. Just hours after PEOPLE revealed that Vicki’s former fiance had gotten engaged again — just three months after their split — she reacted by throwing some shade his way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Want To Take Down Her Business & Family

Love her or hate her, Tamra Judge is forever going to be an iconic housewife. Even when it was ugly (and it almost always was), Tamra brought the drama and knew what the show needed. But every franchise needs to grow and change, and that includes Real Housewives of Orange County. And that meant Tamra […] The post Tamra Judge Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Want To Take Down Her Business & Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Bravo Fined Her $16K Wearing “Drunk Wives Matter” Hat

Kelly Dodd is back on her BS. She has taken a break from peddling misinformation about coronavirus and instead refocused her efforts on trashing Bravo. The former Real Housewives of Orange County has taking aim at everything from her old castmates to the franchises’ current ratings. She recently insulted Gina Kirschenheiter by tweeting, “We all know things […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Bravo Fined Her $16K Wearing “Drunk Wives Matter” Hat appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else

Like any newbie cast member, Noella Bergener was expected to bring the drama and solidify her spot on the Real Housewives of Orange County.  Even this early into Season 17, this girl is clearly bringing it.  She’s ready to take on returning OC queen Heather Dubrow, and has no problem calling out a bitch for […] The post Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Claims Estranged Husband James Bergener Tried To Sue Bravo; Says He Has Blocked Her On Social Media

The brewing divorce between newest Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener and James Bergener is...a lot. Just days ago James posted three videos to his Instagram detailing all the weird ways he think’s he’s justified in spontaneously filing for divorce outside his state’s jurisdiction, cutting off finances to his wife and child, and then dragging the woman […] The post Noella Bergener Claims Estranged Husband James Bergener Tried To Sue Bravo; Says He Has Blocked Her On Social Media appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy