Weight Loss

Tips For Sticking To Your Fitness New Year's Resolutions

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of mind for January might be your New Year's Resolutions... what to work on...

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
How to stay in shape during the festive season as recommended by a fitness expert

Between festive nights out and visiting family and friends, it can be hard to stay on top of exercising over the Christmas period. There are just too many commitments and too little time! Most people only have a few days off work between Christmas and New Year's Eve, on which they want to relax and let go, not curl dumbbells or wake up early to go for a run.
Tips for making (and keeping) your New Year’s resolutions

With the holidays quickly approaching, many people are beginning to think about their New Year’s resolutions. According to a recent survey conducted by YouGovAmerica, the most common resolutions people made in 2020 were to exercise more, improve their diets and lose weight. If you’re planning to alter a few...
3 Tricks for Setting–and Sticking to–your New Year's Resolutions, According to Career Coaches

The beginning of a new year is a time to pause for reflection, to celebrate the high points and make peace with the low points of the past 12 months. It's also an opportune time to plan your goals for the year ahead. But while the idea of making New Year's resolutions might energize and excite you at the start of the year, by February, that list often feels too difficult, or your schedule gets too busy to see those plans through.
This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
More look to fitness in New Year

‘New year, new me,’ is a common thing said as the calendar changes to a new year, as people try and make changes to themselves for the better.
Six ways to stay motivated at the gym, according to personal trainers

With thousands of excuses to choose from, coming up with a reason not to workout is often easier than going to the gym.Fortunately, lack of motivation is a universal struggle when it comes to exercising - even for the people most dedicated to the gym - personal trainers.For suggestions on how to remain dedicated to your fitness goals and get moving, we asked personal trainers how they stay motivated - and how they keep clients motivated as well.Chris Matsui, a performance training specialist at Fusion Performance Training, told The Independent: “Personally, I know that if I don’t workout my body...
The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
The Exercise & Fitness Trends Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2022

It’s no surprise that as the coronavirus pandemic nestled its way into our lives, our fitness and workout routines adapted to the times. In-person workout classes began to stream online, at-home gyms grew in popularity and technology continued to evolve.  And with the New Year approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, expect a new wave of trends that really leans into quick and easy, and do-it-yourself fitness trends. Not only are people going to be focusing on getting their workouts in as quickly as possible, but also targeting specific health concerns with fitness. So, with these shifts and the changing...
Save Big & Complete Your New Year Fitness Goals With 15% Off the NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S Treadmill

The beginning of a new year is synonymous with change. Altering your lifestyle choices to better your mind, body and health is one of the best ways to start a new year. Though it can be hard to nip your bad habits in the bud, starting the new year off right is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Though, out of all new year’s resolutions, there’s always one that seems like it’s at the top of everyone’s list a year after year. And that’s to live a healthier lifestyle. While there’s a majority of ways to begin living...
The Benefits of Walking, Plus 3 Workout Plans to Get You Going

There's a popular belief that if your workout doesn't make you sweat through your sports bra, it's not worth doing. But that's hogwash, experts say. Gentler workouts can be just as vital as hard-core exercise— and that's especially true for a good old-fashioned daily walk. Our bodies crave movement...
Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
