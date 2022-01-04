ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to Firearms Conspiracy

By Nancy Dillon
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJailed rapper Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge Tuesday under a deal with federal prosecutors that means he’s no longer facing a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man in the buttocks at a Florida hotel. His about-face and conviction on Count 1,...

