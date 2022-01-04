ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen tonight: Elgar's inspiration from a tree

By WSHU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he was relaxing in the countryside, Elgar noticed...

Listen tonight: Bach's Christmas Oratorio

You can enjoy Bach's moving telling of the Christmas story with a wonderful performance of his Christmas Oratorio by the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig and the Dresden Chamber Choir conducted by Riccardo Chailly. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen today: Telling time with music

As the clock winds down for this year, we'll enjoy some musical ways of keeping time during our music today, including Haydn's Clock Symphony, and Eric Ewazen's Down a River of Time. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen tonight: A Handel and Haydn Society Christmas

We'll celebrate the season tonight with Christmas choral music presented by the Handel and Haydn Society, America's oldest continuously performing ensemble. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen today: The hush of a city at night

Aaron Copland said he was able to do his most creative work once the noise of New York City had quieted down. His impression, Quiet City is part of our music today, along with Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
#Inspiration
Listen today: It's harder than it seems

Haydn wrote dozens of string quartets, which might have made it look like they're easy to compose, but Ravel's only quartet was quite a struggle for him. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along with the Courtly Dances from Britten's opera, Gloriana. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Listen today: Morning in the South

Robert Nathaniel Dett's suite, In the Bottoms, is a collection of impressions of America's Deep South. We'll hear how Morning sounds during our music today, which also includes a symphony by Haydn that was part of the ceremony when he received an honorary degree from Oxford University. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Entertainment
Music
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
classical-music.com

Jacqueline du Pre: the woman who made Elgar’s cello concerto a household name

Choose your bonus CD when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!. Watching once again Christopher Nupen’s film Jacqueline du Pré in Portrait, I’m reminded why I wanted to learn the cello as a child. No one before or since has ever made it look such fun. For du Pré it was an absolutely natural extension of herself.
thisis50.com

Davidthadudee’s Inspirational Journey

David Mullins, aka Davidthadudee, is encouraging millions with his motivational life story and inspirational music. Growing up in Broward County, Florida, Davidthadudee had a lot of distractions around him, so he turned to music as an outlet. He fell in love with songwriting at the age of 8 and hasn’t looked back since.
JamBase

Happy Birthday Karl Denson: Listen To KDTU’s Rolling Stones Tribute From 2018

Karl Denson celebrates his 65th birthday today. The renowned Southern California-raised saxophonist and flutist was born on December 27, 1956. Karl D would go on to put together an impressive resume, as both a bandleader and in-demand woodwind specialist. The first bullet point on Karl D’s resume is an interesting...
The Independent

Unseen paintings from pre-fame days to feature in Jack Vettriano exhibition

Previously unseen paintings by Jack Vettriano will feature in an exhibition at the gallery where he sought inspiration as a young artist.The show at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife will include 12 oil paintings he produced in his early 20s and 30s, signed with his birth name, Jack Hoggan.The works, painted before he achieved international success in the 1990s, will go on show alongside pieces that have sold for five and six-figure sums.It will be the artist’s first retrospective since a major show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013, and the first to focus on his formative...
