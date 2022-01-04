After The Riot: Republicans, the ‘big lie,’ and the future of the GOP

A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO