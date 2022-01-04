ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Search efforts ramp up for missing girl not seen since 2019

By Athina Morris
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r31PM_0dcdd9we00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police set up a tip line and are offering a $12,500 reward for information on Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019.

“More than two years has passed since Harmony was last seen,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a press conference Monday evening. “And the public’s help, the public’s help is greatly needed.”

Aldenberg said Montgomery, who is visually impaired, was last seen in Manchester when she was 5 years old. This was in October 2019, when police were called to a home in the city.

Police said they learned about her disappearance last week, and have been working with the the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.

Gabby Petito’s death remains ongoing FBI homicide investigation in 2022

Aldenberg said Monday that investigators were still treating it as a missing persons case. He previously told reporters they had little information about the child’s whereabouts and not enough details to issue an AMBER Alert.

“All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition until somebody shows me something that points that she’s not,” he said.

Aldenberg said those with tips can call or text their 24-hour police hotline at 603-203-6060.

“I’m appealing to everyone to help us find this little girl,” he said. “Someone knows something. Do what is right and call.”

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

The Union Leader reported that over the weekend, police were searching a home connected to the case. Property records showed the residence was sold in 2020. Police said those living at the house now were not involved in the girl’s disappearance and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Aldenberg did not share any information about the girl’s parents. He said police had spoken to “many, many family members,” but did not reveal any names. It’s still unclear if anyone will face charges.

“We’re two years behind the power curve in where Harmony should’ve been and who she should have been with,” he said. “She’s not with them.”

Police say Harmony is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police.

St. Pete woman struck, killed by dump truck after walking onto I-275, FHP says

Two New Hampshire businessmen and the Manchester CrimeLine have stepped up to help, offering a $12,500 reward for information in the case.

In addition to the new hotline (603-203-6060), tipsters can call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Thousands of dollars being offered for information related to deadly Memorial Skatepark shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has increased the monetary reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that left two people, including a boy, dead and several others injured. The organization is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the deadly shooting. Anyone […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
KXRM

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
KXRM

Man found dead in east Colorado Springs prompts CSPD investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in east Colorado Springs Tuesday evening. Around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Potter Drive, which is near Household of Faith Baptist Church and Mitchell High School. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after aggravated robbery in Pueblo

On Sunday Jan. 2, 2022, around 6:25 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to a store at 1301 Lake Ave. on a report of a robbery. Police determined that a suspect robbed the location at gunpoint and were able to get a good description of the suspect and their vehicle.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Weather#Wfla#Fbi#Amber Alert#Manchester Police#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy