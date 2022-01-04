Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum Has a Car Wash Style Self-Cleaning Station

ECOVACS, a company known for its legion of smart robot vacuums and mops, has announced its newest robot floor cleaner as part of CES 2022 : The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. This new robot vacuum and mop duo features more automation and innovative features that make it an even more hands-free floor cleaner than before since it will not only automatically vacuum and mop, but it also empties debris, and washes, dries and refills the mop all by itself. The Deebot X1 Omni will have a list price of $1,549.

Many of ECOVACS’ newer bots are both vacuums and mops and already have intelligent scheduling, carpet avoidance (when the mopping plate is installed) plus object recognition and hazard avoidance, as well as voice control. However, the news that this newest bot will essentially take care of all the maintenance for you is intriguing.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni will also feature YIKO, a first-of-its-kind natural language processing (NLP) technology that can hear and understand your commands without a third-party smart device like an Amazon Echo or Google Hub. In essence, you can speak directly to your robot vacuum now.

Modern look by the guy who designs for B&O

Most floor cleaning bots look like the utilitarian tools they’re designed to be, but ECOVACS asked the same guy who’s designed some of Bang & Olufsen’s tech to handle the looks of the ECOVACS Deebot X1 Omni.

“Designed for timeless appeal and seamless functionality by Jacob Jensen Design, the Deebot X1 Omni family was inspired by the design elements of a sports car, with modern, minimalist design that matches any home decor and looks like a work of art – not a bulky cleaning tool,” according to the company’s press release.

Auto-Cleaning & Emptying

The Deebot X1 Omni has what’s called an OMNI Station, which will auto-empty dirt and debris, as well as self-clean and dry the mop, then refill the tank with clean water—and you don’t have to do a thing.

No digital assistant needed

This is the first robot floor cleaner we’ve seen that allows you to talk directly to the bot, without using an intervening device like a Google Nest home Hub. For folks who’ve been wanting voice control but don’t already have a Google Home or Amazon Alexa-enabled device, this means all the functionality and convenience without extra gadgets cluttering up your life.