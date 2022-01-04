ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Illinois No. 2 for highest rate of residents moving to other states, study says

By Sam Masterson
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Illinois has appeared near the top of a list again for states with the highest percentage of residents moving to other states.

United Van Lines released the company's 45th Annual National Movers Study and says 67% of Illinois residents moved out in 2021. That's No. 2 in the U.S. behind only New Jersey at 71%.

Illinois, New York (63%), Connecticut (60%) and California (59%) have regularly appeared on the top outbound list in recent years, according to a press release from the company.

Missouri had a inbound percentage of 48.2% and outbound percentage of 51.8%. You can see the percentages out inbound outbound residents, here:

The top inbound states of 2021 were:
1. Vermont
2. South Dakota
3. South Carolina
4. West Virginia
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Oregon
9. Idaho
10. Rhode Island

The top outbound states for 2021 were:
1. New Jersey
2. Illinois
3. New York
4. Connecticut
5. California
6. Michigan
7. Massachusetts
8. Louisiana
9. Ohio
10. Nebraska

Nine of the top 10 outbound states are considered densely populated, further illustrating America's shift to less crowded states.

Since 1977, United Van Lines annually tracks migration patterns on a state-by-state basis.

"For 45 years now, our annual United Van Lines study, with its data-driven insights, has allowed us to explore a deeper understanding of Americans' overall migration patterns," Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines, said. "As the pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day, we're seeing that lifestyle changes — including the increased ability to work from home — and wanting to be closer to family are key factors in why Americans are moving today."

