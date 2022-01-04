ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBx9S_0dcdbmIs00
United Nations-Security Council-New Members In this image provided United Nations Photo, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, speaks during a flag installation ceremony for new members of the United Nations Security Council, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana were elected as the five non-permanent member nations to the Council for the term 2022-2023. (Eskinder Debebe/United Nations Photo via AP) (Eskinder Debebe)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council got five new members Tuesday, as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates formally took up the posts they won in an election in June.

Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries' flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers, and posed for a group photo — wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgment of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The flag ceremony is a tradition that Kazakhstan started when on the council in 2018.

The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.

Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions.

Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam finished their terms Friday.

Countries often campaign for seats for years. Winning gives them a say on peacekeeping missions and the council's other approaches to conflict hotspots, plus a strong voice on overarching issues of international peace and security.

Council members also can convene meetings on security topics of particular interest to them, and smaller countries get to share a prominent platform with world powers.

Albania is joining for the first time, while Brazil is taking an 11th turn. Gabon and Ghana each have been on the council three times before and the UAE once.

More than 50 of the U.N.'s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gabon#Uae#United Nations#Ap#The U N Security Council#U N#General Assembly#The Associated Press
bostonnews.net

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's foreign minister visits Kenya amid unease over rising debt

NAIROBI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister began a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism over the resulting debt burden. The Kenyan foreign ministry described the visit by Wang Yi, who is also state councillor, as...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Tunisia
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Brazil
Country
China
US News and World Report

Armenia Says Peacekeepers From Russian-Led Alliance to Go to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following mass protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook on Thursday. He said the decision to deploy peacekeepers for a limited period had been taken in response...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
The Independent

China to appoint Horn of Africa envoy amid Ethiopia crisis

China’s foreign minister says his country will appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa region, where Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Somalia is in the grip of a political crisis caused by a long-delayed election.Foreign Minister Wang Yi in comments to reporters during his Thursday visit to Kenya, didn’t say when the appointment would be made. He urged countries in the Horn of Africa, a strategic but at times turbulent region, to hold a peace conference and said China’s envoy could provide “necessary support” for that process.The announcement came as...
WORLD
AFP

New Covid records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered more than 270,000, all three countries easily topping their previous records. But dwarfing even those numbers was the 1,080,211 reported by the United States on Monday, a global record. The country's Monday figures are usually higher due to delays in weekend tallying -- and were likely inflated further after a three-day New Year's holiday weekend.
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Security Council paves way for aid to reach desperate Afghans

Martin Griffiths, who is also Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, described the Council’s passage of resolution 2615 (2021), tabled by the United States, as “evidence of how seriously Member States take the shocking levels of need and suffering in the country.”. Humanitarian exemption. In passing the text, the Council...
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
45K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy