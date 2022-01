UPDATED: The group Dead and Company announced Thursday that its Playing in the Sand festival, slated to begin Friday in Cancun, has been canceled entirely. The move comes just a day after it was announced that frontman John Mayer was pulling out of the first weekend due to his testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of departing for Mexico. Many of the passholders who bought packages that included hotel stays and airfare were already in Mexico or on their way Thursday when the news came, first via an Instagram post from the band, and later from a statement from CID...

