ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking Patriots' potential wild-card opponents, from easiest to toughest

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2GH1_0dcdZzWp00

The New England Patriots are headed to the postseason. That we know, with the team clinching a playoff berth after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. We do not know, however, where they’ll sit in the standings or who they’ll face to open the playoffs.

The most likely opponent is the Buffalo Bills. But there is a scenario where the Patriots could jump up to the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye. Pretty much anything is possible. So let’s dive into the potential playoff opponents. Here’s a ranking of the AFC teams that have not been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 18. It’s not just a pure ranking. It’s a look at which teams are and aren’t a good matchup for New England.

9

Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elnj6_0dcdZzWp00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are playing better, with an improved team in the second half of the season. They are definitely the least intimidating team in the field, however. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t strike fear, considering how many more-dangerous quarterbacks there are left in this pool. The offensive line has issues and the defense isn’t impressive at stopping the run. New England would be able to do what they do best: use power football to score points on offense and generate takeaways on defense.

A matchup against Pittsburgh — while highly unlikely — would be extremely favorable for the Patriots.

8

Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArIts_0dcdZzWp00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers, on paper, are a good team. That has been the common refrain for years. They look better — with star-caliber players — than they play. That’s particularly true of Justin Herbert when he plays against Bill Belichick’s defense. The young quarterback has yet to figure out the Patriots’ schemes and disguises. So that’s why L.A. would make for an easier matchup. As good as the Chargers can be, they never seem to play their best against New England.

7

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKD4Z_0dcdZzWp00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders defense isn’t very good. They have allowed the ninth-most points per game. Their rush defense has allowed the 12th-most rushing yards per game. Again, that combination of factors would help New England get out to an early lead. New England’s defense can stand up against explosive offenses. Its offense, however, will struggle to put up points against a good defense. That’s why the Patriots will want to steer clear of the best defenses in the postseason.

6

Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U1c9_0dcdZzWp00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to bet against Lamar Jackson when he’s at his best. He’s been spotty this year, but he’s still averaging 7.5 yards per passing attempt and 5.8 yards per carry — both right on par with his career averages. The totals look ugly: 2,882 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 767 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. But it’s Lamar Jackson. He’s a danger to any defense. New England would want to avoid a playmaker like him, with incredible speed that would likely toast the Patriots’ slower linebackers.

5

Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fcaD_0dcdZzWp00
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

If the Patriots had made fewer boneheaded mistakes, they would have been much tighter with the Colts. The Patriots could put together a cleaner game, with fewer penalties and better execution, particularly with tackling. Mac Jones could do a better job avoiding turnovers — he had two interceptions in the first matchup — and New England might have won handily.

The Patriots’ loss to the Colts wasn’t like their matchup against the Bills, where Buffalo controlled the game for all 60 minutes. New England nearly pulled off a comeback in Indy with a strong second half.

4

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C18cy_0dcdZzWp00
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Maybe the Patriots can figure out how to get Allen out of rhythm. And maybe — even if Allen is on point — New England can capitalize on his occasional error (unlike their Week 16 performance). Allen played out of his mind against the Patriots defense. If he repeats that performance, New England probably won’t beat him.

3

Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYgrp_0dcdZzWp00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots managed a win over the Titans in Week 12, which was when New England appeared to be legitimate contenders in the AFC. The problem with that narrative was that Tennessee was without Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, so the Titans weren’t exactly a strong barometer at the time.

It’s still possible for New England to get a win, but because Tennessee has a solid defense and a potentially resurgent offense, the Titans should look significantly better in 2022.

2

Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Ug9_0dcdZzWp00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This might be a bit reactionary, with the Bengals nabbing a win over the Chiefs in Week 17. Cincinnati’s defense is middle-of-the-road, which should allow points to the Patriots offense. The Bengals are also a very young team, with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase all in their first three years in the NFL. But their offense is a superpower. As much as the Patriots might be able to slow Cincy, Burrow will probably get his points. New England would likely have a hard time keeping pace.

1

Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqNZO_0dcdZzWp00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs remind me of the Patriots in the Tom Brady era. With Patrick Mahomes around to carry Kansas City, the team has some liberty in the early games to figure out their identity. Once they work through their strengths and weaknesses, the Chiefs go on a run. They’ll probably do it every year.

Maybe the Bengals just beat the Chiefs. Maybe the Chiefs had a rough few weeks to start the season. But Mahomes is clutch. Andy Reid has plenty of postseason experience. This team will be the toughest to beat in the AFC.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

This team is most likely Patriots Wild Card playoff opponent, per ESPN FPI

The New England Patriots clinched a playoff berth Sunday, but we still don't know their first postseason opponent. The Patriots secured a playoff spot by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 in their Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium, plus the Miami Dolphins losing to the Tennessee Titans. New England also moved up from the No. 6 seed to the No. 5 seed as a result of the Indianapolis Colts losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 18

It feels so weird typing “Week 18,” but such is life. We are entering the final week on the NFL season, and the first Week 18 in the history of the regular season. There’s a lot to play for with the very small number of teams still trying to get into the postseason, which the rest are competing for seeding — or just waiting until 2022.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bengals Are Patriots’ Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot still up in the air in the NFL heading into Week 18. A lot in the air. That includes where the Patriots will slot into the postseason picture. The Patriots are in the playoffs, sitting in the five-seed as an AFC Wild Card team, but they can finish just about anywhere in the conference. They still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if a lot of cards fall their way. The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills have a hiccup against the Jets. The only spot the Patriots...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bengals#Chiefs#Titans#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#Steelers#Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy