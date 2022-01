The Merced County Sheriff Posse rang in the New Year on the global stage over the weekend, trotting as part of the 133rd Rose Parade in its return to Pasadena. The annual parade returned to full bloom Saturday after being canceled because of the pandemic last year and attracted thousands of fans. For the 12 members of the Merced County Sheriff Posse who participated in the spectacle, the experience was a long time coming. Posse member Laurette Locke of Hilmar said the group last participated in the parade a decade ago. She’s applied to be in the parade again every year since, but didn’t receive approval until this year’s event.

