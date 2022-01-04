ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag: The kicker conundrum, looking for positivity, and the future of the offensive line

By Bobby Belt
 1 day ago

Q : “Why does Zuerlein still have a job?
Week 1 FG 3-5. XP 2-3. Cowboys lose by 2.
Week 12 FG 2-3. XP 1-2. Cowboys lose by 3.
Week 17 FG 0-1. XP 2-2. Cowboys lose by 3.
Even the New England game he missed one FG and we had to play OT.
He hasn’t been good. In 2020 he missed 7, in 2019 he missed 11.”

- @barneyman3

A : I understand the frustration with Greg Zuerlein. I really do. I think a lot of people – including some who work inside Cowboys HQ – share that frustration.

The reality of the situation is that good kickers are hard to find, so when a team finds a kicker that shows any sort of consistency, they hold on to them. If there is a kicker on the street, it’s usually for a reason.

For his faults, Zuerlein has been pretty reliable in pressure moments in 2021. He’s made four go-ahead or game-tying field goals (all of them 45 yards or longer) in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter this season. That’s tied for the most in the NFL along with Daniel Carlson of the Raiders.

While that clutch kicking has been great, you are right to point out that his inconsistencies aren’t sustainable for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Because of that, I expect Dallas to replace Zuerlein, I just don’t think they’ll have viable options for that until the offseason.

Until that time comes, fans (and the Cowboys) will just have to cross their fingers each time he lines up to kick.

Q : “Is there any reason for optimism this season?”

- @DC4LRedsCeltics

A : Absolutely!

Look, losing to the Cardinals on Sunday was a tough pill to swallow. It was another contender that beat you. Your best victory to date was on the road in New England, and that was before they started figuring everything out.

But there is still a lot of good news in Dallas: they handily won their division, they have an extremely talented group of players who can compete with anyone, and they have coaches that have largely cured a culture that was toxic just one year ago. That’s just a brief list.

Dak Prescott told us earlier this year that he understands the attention that comes with the Cowboys. He said that when things are going good, it’s never as great as everyone is saying. On the flip side, when you hit a rough patch, things are never as bad as everyone is saying either. It’s just the energy that will forever surround the Dallas Cowboys. They weren’t as great as a 42-point win over Washington, and they aren’t in dire circumstances because they lost a 3-point game to the Cardinals.

This team absolutely has its flaws, and has proven to be rather inconsistent. But this entire league has been inconsistent in 2021, including at the top of each conference. All it means is that Dallas is no different than anyone else this season. All the Cowboys need to do is get on a hot streak at the right time. If they’re able to do that, they can beat anyone in the NFL.

Q : “Do we need and upgrade on the OL?”

- @CcsHansen

A : Yes, they do. Obviously that won’t happen before the end of the season, but offensive line will surely be a position of interest for the Cowboys heading into the draft, and perhaps free agency.

Tyron Smith has been consistently great at left tackle when he’s been available, but the problem is that he’s not always available. He’s now in his 30s and the injuries are piling up. You don’t have to move on from him, but you need to start figuring out who his replacement will be. It can’t wait another offseason. You need to make sure you begin preparing your left tackle of the future this spring.

Connor Williams obviously had his issues with penalties, but we saw how much the offensive line struggled when he was replaced with Connor McGovern. Williams is a free agent this offseason, and the belief has been that he wasn’t part of their long-term plans, but maybe that changes now that they see the disruption it caused. Dak Prescott is a big fan of Connor Williams, and his price tag may not be that steep given his mid-season benching. If you choose to move on from him, you need to figure out if Connor McGovern can handle the job full time.

Tyler Biadasz has gotten better and better as the year has worn on, but his snap exchange with Dak Prescott has still been a little questionable at times. If you’re in a position to get the dominant Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, do you do it? It might be something the Cowboys consider. He certainly could be the best player available if he slides to your pick.

Zack Martin. That’s all we have to say about right guard.

La’el Collins returned from his 2020 injury and 2021 suspension and showed he’s still a really good right tackle, but do the Cowboys trust him off the field? And if they don’t, is the disparity between his talent and their level of trust off the field significant enough for them to make a move? Terence Steele is the future at right tackle. He’s cheap, he’s under contract for another year, and he’s a restricted free agent after that. How soon do the Cowboys want to bring about the change from Collins to Steele? I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboys look for a trade partner this offseason to move Collins and usher in Steele as their new starter.

