If you're a big sports nut like myself, you will be relieved to hear this news. The Sioux Falls Pro Image in the Empire Mall is NOT closing its doors. I was in the mall over the weekend and noticed the shelves inside the Pro Image were starting to look a little barren. Then I noticed a big store liquidation sign hanging in the window. The sign read everything must go, all sales are final. When you see something like that, it's typically synonymous with a store that is about to go out of business.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO