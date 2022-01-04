Ask The Expert: How you can save Christmas by listening

On todays How To Episode: I’m teaching you how to give someone an epi pen! #ThankfulFor #SportsTikTok #Bestie #FYP #Epinephrine #ShareThis #Allergies. While you hope you'll never have to use them, there are some life-saving skills that are great to know just in case you need them, like CPR or the Heimlich maneuver. Another one that's great to know is how to use an EpiPen to help someone who's in anaphylactic shock from an allergic reaction. EpiPens, which have epinephrine in them to help alleviate allergic reactions until medical attention can be sought, are very easy to use. TikToker Faith Pancoast shared a video demonstrating how to use an EpiPen with her own advice added in. As someone who has used EpiPens, Faith breaks down everything you need to know about the experience in a way that's super easy to understand and takes some of the nervousness out of the situation. Ahead, we break down the step-by-step instructions for how to use an EpiPen in case of emergency, as well as more tips for what to do if you're around someone experiencing anaphylaxis.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO