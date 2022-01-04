Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?

I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO