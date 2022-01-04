ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?

By Gunner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the...

Fish Rained Down on One Texas City to Close Out 2021

If you've been in Lubbock long enough, you know all about the weather phenomenon known as mud rain. When it rains mud in Lubbock, the only people happy about the situation are the ones who own car washes. But I think I'll take raining mud over what happened in Texarkana, Texas last Wednesday.
Midland Odessa? How Do I Tell My Man I DO NOT Want To Shower With Him?

How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
Interesting Facts That May Shock You About Texas Especially If You Aren’t From Here

Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
Is It Illegal To FLASH Your Car Lights In Texas?

Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 37 Stores, Is Midland One of Them?

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it will be closing 37 stores by the end of February 2022, but is Midland on the list?. To focus more on digital sales, the company says it will close 37 of its brick and mortar stores to be able to put more money towards digital commerce.
The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off Friday At The Ector County Coliseum

It's rodeo time in West Texas. The annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off this Friday, January 5th, at the Ector County Coliseum and will run through January 15th. Professional Rodeo comes to an end every December with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas but it starts every new year in Odessa. Since 1933 the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has been the first professional rodeo of the new year to kick off another year of rodeo. It also begins stock show season for many young people.
Top 5 New Years’ Resolutions For Texas Newbies!

I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Brock!. This sweet shy guy...
What is the Minimum Age You Can Leave a Child Home Alone in Texas?

I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
I Saw The Massive New Tesla Factory Being Built Outside Of Austin [PICS]

On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
Do You Own One Of The Top 5 Dog Breeds In Texas?

All dogs rock! Let’s make sure we state that. And, honestly no dog breed is better than the other. What you love is what you love and your dog is better for it and so are you. But according to this article at innovetpet.com, there are more types of these dogs in the great state of Texas. Here are the top 5 Dog breeds in Texas. Are you the proud owner of one of these?
Could The Texas Power Grid Fail Again This Winter?

February 10th thru 27th, 2021. Dates that no one in Texas will soon forget. Two weeks and three days of arctic blast weather that took the Texas Power Grid down and shut down the Permian Basin. Most everyone went without electricity, heat, and running water due to freezing pipes. There is disagreement over exact numbers, but estimates say that anywhere from 210 to 702 people were killed. There were some who were lucky enough to maintain power and be unaffected-just depended on your location. My house was one that was affected-and the power would go down for hours and hours, come back briefly for a bit, then be gone again. If it weren't for figuring out that our gas fireplace's ignition could be powered by two 'D'-sized batteries and bypass the wall switch--we wouldn't have had a heat source.
New Years’ Eve Celebrations In Midland Texas

I'll be at home in my pajamas watching the ball drop on TV--if I can stay awake... But if you're one that wants to go out and party and "tie one on" for New Years' Eve this year--there are a few places to do so in the Basin this year. Be sure you've downloaded the UBER app to your phone and connected your credit or debit card, or that you have a cab on speed dial. Let's all stay safe and NOT drink and drive--and arrive alive in 2022! Having said that, here are just a few of the stops you can make:
West Texas Barbershop Now Open In Midland

One of the best things you can do, no matter what time of year it is-is support LOCAL businesses! All of us here at the radio stations try to do that as often as we possibly can. That's why when a new one opens, we can't wait to get out there and try it out! Since I moved to Midland from Chicago in July 2020 I've been in search of a place to make it my 'regular' when getting a haircut. Somewhere where the stylist does a great job and takes the time to be detailed, but at the same time is fun and conversational during the process so that it's not awkward to sit in their chair. I have now found the place:
Texas Eatin’ On The Road! Coppell’s J. Macklin’s Grill

We had to road trip to Dallas this past weekend to take our dog to see a specialist vet in Lewisville Texas... So while we were there, we decided to try something that wasn't a typical chain restaurant and was unique to the area. Since the relatives we stayed with live in Coppell (and I also discovered I've been pronouncing the name of this town wrong my entire life--the accent is on the second syllable, not the first. So it's "cop-PELL", not "COP-pell"), we thought we'd head down the street a bit from their house and see what we could find.
4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Odessa-Midland

The U.S Geological Survey reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday, December 27th, near Midland-Odessa. The quake struck at 7:55 p.m. approximately 11.1 miles north of Stanton. The 4.5 magnitude quake happened at a depth of 4.3 miles. This was the first earthquake with a 4.0 magnitude or greater in...
