ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRented a villa on Ascot Loop in the Hialeah Villas for November and December. Complete disaster. Rats in the attic and ant problem...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 9

Army Mom
1d ago

Oh well... I hear Canada's lovely this time of year, all crisp & fresh air. Stay tf home then...✌ * said with my warmest southern charm.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Seat saving surges at town squares during snowbird season

At lunchtime, you can see the cushions, towels and ribbons begin popping up on the plastic chairs at the town squares in The Villages. At the same time, privately owned chairs are being set up in spots that will guarantee prime viewing of the evening’s entertainment. Even though the nightly entertainment begins at 5 p.m., seat saving begins hours before the nightly act takes the stage.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Law.com

Canadian Snowbirds Are Back, And They’re Ready to Buy

Following 15 months of stringent COVID lockdowns, Canadian snowbirds are arriving eager to snap up residential real estate with cash in hand. The holiday season has come and gone, heralding the long-awaited return of Canadian snowbirds to South Florida. After a stymied 2020 season, when typically bustling RV parks, apartment towers and favorite restaurants were eerily quiet, the Nov. 8 reopening of the U.S.-Canada border for vaccinated travelers is a cause for serious celebration—both for the snowbirds and many businesses who count on their presence. Following 15 months of stringent COVID lockdowns, Canadian snowbirds are arriving eager to snap up residential real estate with cash in hand.
ECONOMY
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Luxury Rental: Villa Serena

Villa Serena is a contemporary, single-level beachfront villa, which is located in a gated community between San Jose and Cabo. Villa Serena features breathtaking ocean views and is located directly on the sand of a pristine beach. This beachfront development is flanked by 5-star resorts that provide access to restaurants, spas, and an opportunity to purchase day passes for full access to resort pools/gym/amenities. Nearby and currently under construction is an indoor tennis center that will be home to future ATP Tournaments.
TENNIS
villages-news.com

New retailer moving into former home of Pier 1 in The Villages

A new retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports in The Villages. Pier 1 closed its doors last year at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Town of Lady Lake Growth Management Department last week received a building permit...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
City
Villas, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Demand skyrockets for Villages’ lifestyle

The Villages’ allure as an active-adult lifestyle destination just earned it top billing as the nation’s No. 1 master-planned community. No other community, whether multigenerational or age-restricted, came close to the volume of home sales The Villages closed in 2021, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. The Villages led a resurgence in sales throughout the entire master-planned building industry, said Karl Pischke, an RCLCO principal. But the lifestyle put The Villages ahead of the pack.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents establish traditions in The Villages

Christmas Eve is a day filled with traditions, families and friends, and residents of The Villages have traditions of their own. Some people enjoy walking or driving around their neighborhood to look at decorations, while others enjoy a meal together before heading home to wait for Santa. Cheryl Franson, of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Snowbird#Ascot Loop
APG of Wisconsin

Checking in with the real snowbirds

Happy New Year, everyone! It's that time of year when much of the White Christmas magic of the holiday season is starting to wear a little thin for many of us, right as the conditions are finally just right for winter lovers' activities. Even those of us who wouldn't want to live anywhere that doesn't have a cold, snowy winter are often making plans for travel to warmer climes to break up the long season. Meanwhile, many of our avian friends are enjoying a long winter vacation in the tropics or the Southern Hemisphere summer. These hardy travelers go to considerable effort and risk to avoid having to tough out our harsh winters (and even the milder winters in the southern U.S. that barely register as winter by our standards!). Let's look into what they're doing while we're shivering.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
Orlando Sentinel

2 Central Florida restaurants shut down over live roaches, rodent droppings

Two Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County The Juicy Crab at 296 E Michigan St. in Orlando shut down on Dec. 28. Inspectors found six violations, one of which was a high priority for 20 live roaches found in an electrical box on top of ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Canada
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
villages-news.com

Opening date targeted for new restaurant right outside The Villages

An opening date has been targeted for a new restaurant opening right outside The Villages. Chipotle Mexican Grill will reportedly begin service on Wednesday at its new restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake. Hiring has begun and final cosmetic touches are being made at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant...
THE VILLAGES, FL
erienewsnow.com

Longtime restaurant closing doors due to lack of workers

WAVERLY, NE (Lincoln Journal Star) -- For the greater part of the 46 years Jim Wilkinson has owned and operated HoneyCreek Dining in Waverly, his stack of applications was typically well-stocked with 20 or so prospective cooks and servers. That stack has thinned with restaurants struggling to staff their kitchens,...
WAVERLY, NE
villages-news.com

3. Enormous sinkholes in The Villages create hefty repair bill for residents

Enormous sinkholes opened up July 10 and drained a pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Village of Pine Ridge. The sinkholes garnered international media attention. Residents south of County Road 466 picked up the nearly $300,000 sinkhole repair costs through the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The sinkholes occurred...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy