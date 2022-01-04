City of Charleston seeks local talent for 2022 Live on Levee season

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Charleston is looking for local talent to perform during the 2022 Live on the Levee season.

Located at Haddad Riverfront, the Live on the Levee concert series brings people to Downtown Charleston each week for music, food and fun. Talent will perform on the Schoenbaum Stage during this year’s concert season: May 27 through September 2. Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Friday.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Artists who would like to be considered to perform should visit liveontheleveecharleston.com. Music and video samples are requested and can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.