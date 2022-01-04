ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Courier News
 1 day ago

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders review the latest batch of...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WHIO Dayton

More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as technology companies slipped and weighed down major indexes again. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90 points, or 0.3%, to 36,890 and pulled above the record high it set a day earlier.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Courier News

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting raised expectations that the central bank will move faster to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. Drops in major technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies slipped 1.1%, easing back from the record high it set a day earlier. Small-company stocks also posted sizable losses. Bond yields rose after the Fed minutes came out. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.70%.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

US stocks mixed, Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed indicator

BOSTON (Jan 5): US stocks were flat or down and Treasury yields largely unchanged Wednesday morning, following earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.26 points or 0.04% to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy