Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID — ‘Late Night’ Canceled for Week

By Paige Strout
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the entertainment industry as Seth Meyers announced today that he has tested positive for the virus. Because of this, Late Night with Seth Meyers has canceled its remaining shows for the week. The late-night host tweeted the news this morning, writing, “The bad...

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Late Night#Nbc#Omicron
AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Breakthrough Covid, Misses ‘The View’ Return

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid and missed the show’s return today from its holiday break. Goldberg’s co-hosts – Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro – appeared remotely from their homes today in what is expected to be a temporary return to the Covid shutdown format. The daytime show has aired live from ABC’s Manhattan studio since the start of its season in September. Behar, filling in today as moderator for the absent Goldberg, said Goldberg tested positive for Covid over the holiday break. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Expected Back On ‘The View’ Monday, Calls In Today With Update On Covid Quarantine

Wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “Over It”, Whoopi Goldberg zoomed into The View today with a brief update on her Covid quarantine and thoughts on how she contracted the Omicron virus. Watch the video below. Goldberg, who is expected back Monday as moderator on the ABC daytime talk show, told co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after coming into contact with someone who had Covid. A subsequent test indicated that Goldberg herself had caught the virus. Although the co-hosts currently are doing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH

