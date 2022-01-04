Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Breaks Neck in Pool Accident

Alli Simpson suffered a horrible accident on New Year’s Eve after jumping into a pool headfirst.

The model and singer, who is the younger sister of Cody Simpson, shared the news on Instagram.

Alli wrote, “Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start 🥺 a broken neck (plus a positive covid test).”

Explaining what happened, the 23-year-old continued, “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1) 😖🥵 I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon…”

Simpson wrote, “No immediate surgery was required,” but she will be “in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.. 🙏🏼🌟.”

She says, “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord.”

Keeping things positive, Alli went, “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋 to say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!”

She thanked family and friends for their love and support, and added this warning to anyone listening, “DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!!”