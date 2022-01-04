Sixteen Innovators to Watch in 2022

Every day, innovators propel the world forward with their problem-solving designs, endless creativity and novel solutions. As we move into 2022, we have our eyes on 16 different innovators from nine projects. These groundbreakers are experts in their fields—which range from social justice to biology to artificial intelligence—and they are drumming...
In 1973, amateur paleontologist Peter Harmatuk found a strange tooth in the rock of a stone quarry near Castle Hayne, North Carolina. At the time, the tooth’s identity wasn’t clear beyond “mammal.” But just last year, George Mason University paleontologist Mark Uhen and colleague Mauricio Peredo published a more refined interpretation. The tooth appears to have belonged to a group of strange, long-snouted whales called remingtonocetids. Picture a large otter with a comically-long snout and you have a general idea of what these mammals looked like, creatures that were able to ply the waves as well as walk along sandy beaches. Perhaps that seems strange. Whales are most familiar to us as creatures of the sea, propelling themselves through the water with their paired flukes. Somehow, however, seal-like whales had made it to the shores of ancient North America from southern Asia.
Last year, researchers at the Natural History Museum in London (NHM) described 552 species new to science. The collection of plants and animals—both alive and extinct—included menacing dinosaurs, ancient invertebrates and an 90 colorful beetles, Ashley Strickland reports for CNN. The museum added six new dinosaur species to...
It all started with a desolate, sandy, windswept beach. A space large enough and soft enough to accommodate the launch and landing of an experimental aircraft that was barely capable of controlled flight. The place benefited from being remote enough that prying eyes and wandering souls could be kept to a minimum.
Bog walking is a treacherous business. The bog, or muskeg, near Beluga, Alaska, is a floating mass of vegetation, grassy hummocks and stunted black spruce trees that stretch for miles in every direction, with the snow-flecked mountains of the Alaska Range shining in the distance. Few trails exist. Walking here is like sloshing across a very wet sponge, as each step sinks into a few inches of water. It feels as if the ground might give way. Sometimes it does. A wrong step can sink the uninitiated into thigh-deep water that requires a hand up. Clouds of mosquitoes search for any bit of exposed flesh. Rangy moose emerge from groves of dwarf trees to threaten trespassers.
Earlier this year, China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) set a new world record when its fusion reactor achieved a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds, and 160 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds. EAST is one of a number of promising nuclear fusion devices...
In the early 1870s, ambitious farmers were cultivating the first seedless navel and sweet Valencia oranges amid the bountiful sunshine of California’s citrus groves. Soon these groves would become the proving grounds for the new science of biological pest control, pitting a rare species of ladybugs against an invading horde of pests in a battle for the future of citrus agriculture in California—and the world.
A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
MOSCOW, Idaho — Chris Hamilton is investigating why the Pandora pine moth is moving north into Idaho and Washington state. The moth doesn’t kill a conifer, but it can strip a tree's needles, weaken its immune system and make it more vulnerable to diseases or other pests such as pine beetles.
Many notable developments occurred in the cloud communications space during 2021. Some were driven by emerging technologies, while others are rooted in familiar areas that often get overlooked regarding innovation. Nothing is more familiar than voice. Just as text or video could render this mode obsolete, developments during 2021 have put voice back at the forefront, not just as a core communications channel but also for driving new forms of value for enterprises.
Richard Leakey, a world-renowned paleoanthropologist and conservationist who uncovered evidence that supports human origins and evolution in Africa, died at 77 on January 2, reports Arnaud Siad for CNN. The announcement was made late Sunday evening by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement, but a cause of death was...
So far, so good for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Since it launched on Christmas morning, scientists and space nerds across the world have been nervously awaiting updates, and it just cleared a major milestone: unfurling its tennis court-sized sunshield, Joe Palca reports for NPR. Scientists hope that this...
In August 2022, NASA will send a space probe to an asteroid dubbed 16 Psyche that resides in the Main Asteroid Belt between planets Mars and Jupiter. When observing Psyche from Earth, the celestial body appears as a fuzzy blur. But by observing light reflected off it, scientists hypothesize the asteroid may be unusually rich in metal. The core is thought to be made up of exposed metallic iron, nickel, and gold, based on casual observations made on Earth, reports Jamie Carter for Forbes. First discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis in 1852, the celestial body is suspected to be the core of a shattered planetesimal, a planet-forming building block.
