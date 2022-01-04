Dustin Poirier Has Accepted Short-Notice Bout With Nate Diaz

UFC 269 had many miscellaneous yet special moments that might stay intact with some fans forever, one such moment was Dustin Poirier offering to donate $20,000 to any of his opponent Charles Oliveira‘s choice of foundation that works towards the favelas of Brazil, all that in grace despite losing to the latter. Poirier lost his second title shot as well at UFC 269 when he was submitted by the reigning and now defending Lightweight Champion Oliveira in the third round via submission, the same way he lost his first title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

