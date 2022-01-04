ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dustin Poirier Has Accepted Short-Notice Bout With Nate Diaz

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has accepted a fight with Nate Diaz on just weeks’ notice if Diaz wants it. Poirier is coming off of his lightweight title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. It was the second time in his career that he fell short of the...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 16

Related
firstsportz.com

“Of course, I’m going to honour it,” Dustin Poirier breaks silence on the status of his $20k donation after Charles Oliveira’s callout

UFC 269 had many miscellaneous yet special moments that might stay intact with some fans forever, one such moment was Dustin Poirier offering to donate $20,000 to any of his opponent Charles Oliveira‘s choice of foundation that works towards the favelas of Brazil, all that in grace despite losing to the latter. Poirier lost his second title shot as well at UFC 269 when he was submitted by the reigning and now defending Lightweight Champion Oliveira in the third round via submission, the same way he lost his first title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz moves the needle with take-no-prisoners originality and mixed martial arts ingenuity. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 5 winner remains one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most trusted box office draws despite a rather pedestrian 20-13 record that belies his importance on the world stage. Diaz’s name has been attached to some of the more lucrative bouts in recent memory, most notably his head-to-head series with Conor McGregor in 2016 and his one-off BMF battle with Jorge Masvidal in 2019. The longtime Cesar Gracie protégé currently finds himself on a two-fight losing streak for the fourth time in his career; he has never suffered three straight setbacks. Diaz last competed at UFC 263, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to former British Association of Mixed Martial Arts champion Leon Edwards on June 12.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping on Dustin Poirier’s pursuit of Nate Diaz: “That’s just him trying to eradicate those demons”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Dustin Poirier and his recent pursuit of Nate Diaz. Way back at UFC 230 in 2018, we were supposed to see Dustin Poirier square off against Nate Diaz. Alas, an injury ensured that the fight fell apart, and now just over three years later the pair are being linked with a collision once again.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Teddy Atlas
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz not happening at upcoming UFC event despite interest from both camps

A long-awaited showdown between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz will have to wait longer - if it’s actually going to happen. The UFC had recently reached out to both fighters with interest in potentially booking the fight on an upcoming card in early 2022 but despite preliminary talks, multiple people with knowledge of negotiations told MMA Fighting the bout will not be happening as of now.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“It is him,” Dustin Poirier announces rebooking Nate Diaz, fight to happen sooner than you would expect

After all, we should’ve expected this but UFC Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz might fulfil fans’ wishes and that too very earlier than expected. The first time ever Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to clash, they were supposed to fight back in November of 2018 at UFC 230. It’s a different conversation that the fight didn’t happen due to failed negotiations on either side.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Octagon
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Chael Sonnen Cited For Misdemeanor Battery Against Five People In Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen was detained and cited over the weekend for an incident in which he allegedly battered five people in a Las Vegas hotel. MMA Fighting reports that police in Las Vegas have confirmed the retired MMA fighter was given five citations for misdemeanor battery after being detailed on Saturday night following a report of a fight at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
fightsports.tv

Anthony Joshua Thanks Floyd Mayweather For Helping With Training

Anthony Joshua’s Instagram story sent social media into frenzy when boxing fans spotted Floyd “Money” Mayweather keeping an eye on the British heavyweight star. The retired 50-0 legend could be seen watching Joshua during a training session. The heavyweight was all praise for Mayweather, who apparently helped him during the session as he prepares to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Cody Garbrandt gets brutally honest on fighting Sean O’Malley

Cody Garbrandt has been gunning for a fight with Sean O’Malley after the two went back-and-forth at the UFC 269 pre-event press conference. O’Malley planted the seeds for a future matchup. Cody Garbrandt appears to really want the fight and has called out Sean O’Malley many times. He...
UFC
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL

Comments / 0

Community Policy