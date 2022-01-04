Dustin Poirier Has Accepted Short-Notice Bout With Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz moves the needle with take-no-prisoners originality and mixed martial arts ingenuity. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 5 winner remains one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most trusted box office draws despite a rather pedestrian 20-13 record that belies his importance on the world stage. Diaz’s name has been attached to some of the more lucrative bouts in recent memory, most notably his head-to-head series with Conor McGregor in 2016 and his one-off BMF battle with Jorge Masvidal in 2019. The longtime Cesar Gracie protégé currently finds himself on a two-fight losing streak for the fourth time in his career; he has never suffered three straight setbacks. Diaz last competed at UFC 263, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to former British Association of Mixed Martial Arts champion Leon Edwards on June 12.
