Catching a cold is probably one of our least favorite things. Between congestion, coughing, sneezing, and generally feeling blah, the common cold can sideline you for a week or two. Catching a cold seems inevitable, especially now with children going back to schools and many of us heading back to the office. There are ways to stop a cold before it even starts, but you can still get sick no matter how careful you are. Besides taking good care of yourself by getting enough sleep and eating well, there is another way to cope—essential oils. But you may be wondering, What are the best essential oils for colds and do they really work?

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO