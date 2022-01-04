ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YESSSS New Album From The Weeknd Dropping This Week!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know me, then you know I'm a big fan of The...

The Independent

The Weeknd hints at release of new album: ‘Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people’

The Weeknd has hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, has not released a record since 2020’s After Hours, which contained the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.On Instagram this morning (1 January), The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message. “Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album With Cryptic Instagram Post

The Weeknd is getting ready to release some new music. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Instagram Sunday to share a cryptic post that hints that a new album is on the way. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME

The Weeknd reveals tracklist for new album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album ‘Dawn FM’ in a new video shared on social media – watch below. ‘Dawn FM’ will arrive on Friday (January 7) and is The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) fifth album in addition to three mixtapes released in 2011.
MUSIC
SFGate

The Weeknd Turns Into an Old Man for the Cover of His New Album, ‘Dawn FM’

Plenty of pop stars get tired of looking perfect all the time and do things to mess up or dirty up their images — but Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, has taken that to a new level over the course of the past two years. In videos and other appearances for his “After Hours” album and its surreal bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline, he used prosthetics to make his face appear beaten, bruised, swathed in bandages and even overloaded with botox — and for his new album, “Dawn FM,” which drops this Friday, he’s apparently decided to age himself 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The Weeknd gets yet another new face for upcoming album, ‘Dawn FM’

It’s been nearly two years since The Weeknd released a new album — and it appears the wait felt even longer for the singer. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released a teaser for his forthcoming album, “Dawn FM,” on Monday, and it shows the 31-year-old looking much older than his years.
MUSIC
